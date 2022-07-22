Indian Air Force Agniveer Admit Card Released; Exam To Begin On July 24

Agniveer IAF Admit Card: The Agniveer Indian Air Force Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Indian Air Force, IAF. All those candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of Agniveer-agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The hall tickets have been released for the IAF Agnipath exam, which is scheduled to begin on July 24, 2022. Candidates must take note that they need to enter their login credentials to download the admit card.

In order to sit in the examination, all applicants are required to carry their admit cards. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. According to the schedule, the IAF Agnipath Recruitment 2022 will begin by the end of this year. As per the notice, December 11, 2022, is the Agnipath Scheme Enrollment date under IAF.

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the Agniveer Airforce Admit Card 2022

Step 1) To download the Agniveer Airforce Admit Card, candidates are required to visit the official website-agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Step 2). Then, click on the Agniveer candidate login link.

Step 3) Now, enter your login credentials such as email id and password

Step 4) The admit card will be on display on the screen

Step 5) Download and take a printout of the admit card for future details.

Direct Link to download Agniveer IAF Admit Card - CLICK HERE



Agniveer IAF Exam pattern

IAF Agniveer online exam will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper.

The online test for candidates opting for both Science subjects and other than Science subjects shall be conducted in one shift

Candidates will get 1 mark for every correct answer. There will be no marks for un-attempted question. 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates are required to qualify in each paper separately in science and other than science subjects.

The result of Phase-I and the list of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II, based on their performance in the Phase-I Online test, will be uploaded on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in within one month from the date of the online exam.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative