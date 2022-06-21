Indian Air Force Agniveer Notification 2022 Out: Registration Begins On June 24

Indian Air Force (IAF) has on Tuesday, June 21 released the IAF Agniveer Notification on its official website. The IAF Agniveers who will be selected under Air Force Agnipath Recruitment Scheme will serve the nation for four years. The online registration proces will begin on June 24, 2022 at 10 am. The online application window will close at 5 pm on July 5. Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply online at https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. IAF Agniveer selection test will begin on July 24.

IAF Agnipath Recruitment Notification 2022: Selection Process

The IAF Agniveers will be selected utilising contemporary technology like online STAR exam and associated testing methods, specialized rallies and campus interviews at recognized technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes, NSQF etc.

Phase 1 online test Phase 2 test Document Verification Physical Fittness Test Adaptability Test 1 and 2 Medical Examination

Phase 1- Online Test

(a) Science Subjects. Total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

(b) Other Than Science Subjects. Total duration of the online test shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

(c) Science Subjects & Other Than Science Subjects . Total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

(d) Marking pattern for online test:- (i) One mark for every correct answer. (ii) Nil (0) marks for un attempted question. (iii) 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer

Results: CANDIDATES ARE TO QUALIFY IN EACH PAPER SEPARATELY IN SCIENCE AND OTHER THAN SCIENCE SUBJECTS. The result of Phase-I and the list of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II, based on their performance in Phase-I Online test, will be uploaded on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in within one month from the date of online exam.

Phase 2 Test

Soon after the declaration of the result of Phase-I (Online) Test, a cut off will be applied based on the marks scored by the candidates in the Phase I Test and SHORTLISTED candidates will be sent a New admit card on their registered e-mail IDs for phase - II test at a designated ASC.

IAF Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications: ‘All India’ ‘All Classes’. Candidates who have passed class 10th or class 12th from a recognised board are eligible to apply for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment.

Class 10th /matriculation passing certificate.

Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet

OR

3 Yrs Engineering Diploma Final Year Mark sheet (if applying on the basis of 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma from a Govt. recognised polytechnic in prescribed stream) and Matriculation mark sheet (if English is not a subject in Diploma course).

OR 2 Yrs Vocational course mark sheet and marks sheets of non-vocational course with subjects English, Physics and Mathematics

Age Limit: Eligible age will be in a range from 17.5 years to 23 years. Candidate born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply. (b) In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 23 years. Other educational qualifications and physical standards would be issued by the Indian Air Force. For personnel below the age of 18 years, the enrolment form will need to be signed by the parents / guardians, in accordance with extant provisions.

Medical Standards: Agniveers will have to meet the medical eligibility conditions laid down for enrolment in the IAF as applicable to respective categories / trades. No permanent Low Medical Category Agniveer will be eligible for continuation of his engagement after being placed on Medical Category.

General Medical Standards for AGNIVEER VAYU are as follows:-

(a) Height: Minimum acceptable height is 152.5 cms

(b) Chest: Minimum range of expansion: 5 cm

(c) Weight: Proportionate to height and age.

(d) Corneal Surgery (PRK/LASIK) is not acceptable. Visual requirements as applicable as per Indian Air Force standards.

(e) Hearing: Candidate should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters with each ear separately.

(f) Dental: Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points.

(g) General Health: Candidate should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from any active or latent, acute or chronic, medical or surgical disability or infection and skin ailments. Candidate shall be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain.

(h) Details of Medical standards will be available on CASB Web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Physical Fitness Test (PFT): Names of the shortlisted candidates, who qualify the online test, shall be displayed on the CASB Web Portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in and on a stipulated date shall be called at designated ASC for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) which would consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed within 06 minutes 30 seconds. Candidates shall also have to complete 10 Push-ups, 10 Sit-ups and 20 Squats within the stipulated time to qualify in the Physical Fitness Test. Note: Candidates are advised to bring their sports shoes and shorts/track pants.

Adaptability Test- I. All candidates who pass the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) shall have to undertake Adaptability Test-I (objective type written test) which is to assess suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather and operational conditions. 27.

Adaptability Test- II. All candidates who pass Adaptability Test-I shall have to undertake Adaptability Test-II as per policy in vogue. Adaptability Test-II is to select candidates who can adapt to the environment of Indian Air Force and are able to adjust to the military way of life.

IAF Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Candidates selected under this Scheme will be paid an Agniveer package of Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, Risk and Hardship, Dress and Travel allowances will be paid.

Each Agniveer is to contribute 30% of his monthly income to ‘Agniveer Corpus Fund’. The Government will provide interest rate equivalent to the Public Provident Fund on the amount accumulated in the fund.

On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be eligible to receive ‘Seva Nidhi’ package, which shall comprise their contribution (into the Agniveer Corpus Fund) and matching contribution from the Government and interest on the accumulated amount.

Life Insurance Cover: Agniveers will be provided life insurance cover of Rs. 48 lakhs for the duration of their engagement period as Agniveers in the IAF.