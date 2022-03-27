Last Updated:

Indian Airforce Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For IAF Group C Civilian Posts

Indian Air Force (IAF) Direct Recruitment

IAF Direct Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released an important notification informing candidates about job vacancies in various departments. According to the latest notice, the IAF is directly recruiting candidates to apply for "Group C Civilian" posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the concerned stations and units.

Candidates who have completed their 10th or 12th grades are eligible to apply for the positions. As per the official information, shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews. Candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format on or before 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Direct Recruitment: Check Vacancy

  • Post
  • Vacancy
  • Work Location
  • House Keeping Staff (HKS)

 
  • 1
  • Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Bareilly, UP

 
  • Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

 
  • 1
  • Commanding Officer, Air Force Hospital, Air Force Station, Gorakhpur, UP

 
  • Cook (Ordinary Grad)

 
  • 1
  • Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Gorakhpur, UP

 
  • Carpenter (SK)

 
  • 1
  • Station, Commander,  Air Force Station, Bhowalli, Uttarakhand

 
  • Hindi Typist

 
  • 1
  • President, Central Airmen Selection Board, AF Camp Naraina, Delhi Cantt

 

Indian Air Force Group C Civilian posts | Age Limit

  • General: 18 – 25 Years
  • OBC: 18 – 28 Years
  • SC / ST: 18 – 30 Years

Indian Air Force (IAF) Direct Recruitment: Educational Qualification

  • MTS - 10th Passed
  • HKS  - 10th Passed
  • Carpenter - 10th passed. ITI certificate in Carpenter Trade from a recognised institute or Ex-Serviceman
  • Cook - 10th passed with certificate or diploma in Catering and 1 year of experience
  • Hindi Typist - 12th passed and typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer

Here's direct link to open the IAF Website - CLICK HERE

