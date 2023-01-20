Indian Army 54th NCC Recruitment 2023: Application Process End On Feb 15; See Key Details

In an important notice released by the Indian Army, it has been informed that the department is looking to recruit unmarried males and unmarried females (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel) for NCC Special Entry Scheme 54th Course for the grant of Short Service Commission in the Army. The application process is underway, and the last date for the candidates to submit their application forms is February 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, as many as 55 vacancies will be filled in the department, of which 50 are for NCC men and 5 are for NCC women.

Indian Army NCC Recruitment: Age Limit

The candidate's age should be between 19 to 25 years as on July 1, 2023, per the official notice.

Indian Army NCC Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

According to the official notification, candidates must possess a degree from a recognised university or equivalent with an aggregate of a minimum of 50% marks, taking into account marks from all the years.

Also, those candidates who are in their final year are also eligible to apply as long as they achieved at least a 50% overall grade point average in the first two, three, or four years of their respective degree programme.

Candidates should have served for a minimum of two or three years (as applicable) in the Senior Division or Wing of the NCC.

Indian Army NCC Recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for Indian Army NCC recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, complete the registration process and fill out the application form.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to upload all the required documents.

Step 4: Then, submit the document for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to apply for Indian Army NCC Recruitment

(Image: PTI)