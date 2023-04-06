Last Updated:

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023 Released For Online CEE, Here's How To Download

Indian Army Agniveer admit card 2023 has been released for the online CEE written exam. See direct link and steps to download admit card here.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Indian Army Agniveer admit card

Image: Unsplash


Indian Army released the Agniveer admit card 2023 on April 5. The link to download the Indian Army Agniveer admit card 2023 for general duty category will be active till April 8. Candidates who will appear for the written exam can download their admit cards online at joinindian.army.nic.in. The admit cards for the remaining categories will be released on April 11.

“Admit Card for Agnivver general Duty Category will be live in phases, Starting from 05 April till 08 April and for the other remaining Categories admit card will be made available from 11 April evening onwards”, reads the official website.

Army Agniveer online CEE Date 2023

As per the schedule, the computer-based written exam or online CEE will be conducted from April 17 to April 26. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here. Candidates will have to clear the online CEE followed by a physical efficiency test and physical measurement test (PET/PMT) followed by a medical test that will be held in the army recruitment rally organised in various locations. 

How to download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in
  • Step 2: Click on the ‘Agnipath’ Tab and 
  • Step 3: Click on the ‘Login In/Apply Online' Button
  • Step 4:  Now log in using your 'Username' and 'Password'
  • Step 4: Your Agniveer admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download and take its printout.
  • Direct link to download Indian Army Agniveer admit card 2023
