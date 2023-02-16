Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Notification 2023 Out, Registration Process Begins

Indian Army has released the detailed notification for Agniveer Recruitment 2023-24. The online application process also started on February 16. The last date to apply is March 15. The online recruitment exam is scheduled to begin on April 17 onwards. The Indian Army Agniveer Notification 2023 has details regarding the educational qualification, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, pay scale etc.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment: Detail of posts

Agniveer General Duty

Agniveer Technical

Agniveer Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition examiner)

Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical

Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass

Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass

Indian Army Agniveer: Educational Qualifications

(a) Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms) - Class 10th /Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For boards following the grading system minimum of D grade (33% - 40%) in individual subjects or the equivalent of grade which contains 33%and overall aggregate in C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate

(b)Agniveer (Tech) and (c) Agniveer Tech (Avn & Amn Examiner) -- 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject.

(d) Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms)--- 10+2 / Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and a minimum of 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accts/Book Keeping in Cl XII is mandatory.

(e) Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)-- 10th pass (a) Class 10th simple pass (b) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored 33% in each subject.

(f) Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)- 8th pass --- (a) Class 8th simple pass (b) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored 33% in each subject.

Indian Army Agniveer: Age Limit

Candidates born between 01 October 2002 to 01 April 2006 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply

Indian Army Agniveer Selection Process

The recruitment process will be conducted in two phases. Phase I will be Online Common Entrance Exam at Computer Based Test Centres spread pan India and Phase 2 will be Recruitment Rally by AROs at Rally Venue. For more details, aspirants can read the Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Notification 2023 here.

How to apply for Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023-24?