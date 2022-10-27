Indian Army AOC Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 419 Material Asst Posts; Here's Direct Link

In an important notice released by the Army Ordnance Corps, the Indian Army has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Material Assistant (MA). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at aocrecruitment.gov.in. All posts/vacancies have All India Service Liability and candidates selected will be under a probationary period of two years. A total of 419 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates can apply within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Vacancy Details

Material Assistant (MA): 419 Posts

Indian Army AOC Eligibility criteria: Educational Qualification

Material Assistant (MA): A Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university; or a Diploma in Material Management or a Diploma in Engineering in any discipline from a recognised institution.The B.Tech. degree/diploma in Engineering awarded by IGNOU to the students who were enrolled up to the academic year 2009–10 shall be treated as valid, wherever applicable. Only online applications will be accepted after mandatory online registration by the applicants through different OTP-based authentication on mobile and email ID.

Indian Army AOC: Age Limit

Material Assistant (MA): Between 18 and 27 years old.

Selection Process

The number of candidates for tests will be limited by the system-based shortlisting process based on the marks obtained in the prescribed minimum educational qualification for the post(s) depending on the number of applications received.

For the post of Material Assistant, the ratio will be 1:50.

Indian Army AOC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link

Step 3: Fill out the recruitment application form

Step 4: Upload the required details

Step 5: Then pay the application fees (If asked)

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

Here's direct link to apply for Indian Army AOC Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative