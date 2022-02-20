Indian Army Launches 'Super 50' Initiative To Help Kashmir Students In Medical Studies

Army HPCL Kashmir Super 50: The Indian Army has launched a new scheme for those students who are preparing for medical competitive examinations. The initiative named "Army HPCL Kashmir Super 50" will offer free preparatory coaching for medical aspirants, which will help them crack the exams. Taking advantage of this coaching, the aspirant can prepare for India’s top medical exams.

Notably, the Indian army will also pay the fees of the students who will get admission to India's top medical colleges. Through this initiative, students will be provided with financial assistance. Major General SS Solaria, GOC, Kilo Force, said that the situation in North Kashmir is getting peaceful day by day and is moving towards normalcy as the prevailing parameters are improving and terror incidents have reportedly gone down.

Indian Army launches 'Super 50' programme

"In North Kashmir, the security situation is stable. It is moving towards normalcy. Once you look at the benchmarks, there are many positives. Terrorist instances are going down. Incidents of "Hartaals" are going down. The tourism industry is improving as more tourists arrive and more students attend school. The youth have to choose their heroes well. If they choose them well, they will be on the right path, "he stated further in his conversation with ANI.

Meanwhile, students and teachers expressed how they felt about India Amry's "Super 50" coaching. Teachers said boys have a 100% positive response to the coaching, and the students expressed that the Army's free medical coaching is greatly helping them to achieve their goals. "We started this project in 2018 and visited every school and conducted written examinations to shortlist students for the coaching program. In 2018, we took 30 students, of whom 25 cleared the entrance examination for the medical colleges. The project was converted from Super 30 to Super 50 in 2021, after which girls were also inducted. We have 30 boys and 20 girls studying here, and they are provided free-of-cost facilities to pursue their ambitions. The Army is also sponsoring fees once the students get admissions to institutions such as AIIMS, "Wahid Farooq, a teacher in the Army-sponsored institute, told ANI. "

(With Inputs from ANI)