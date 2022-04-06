Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Indian Army will be closing the deadline for 180 vacancies on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Applications are being invited from unmarried male, unmarried female Engineering Graduates and from the Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for a grant of the Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. Interested candidates will have to get themselves registered on the official website and apply by following the steps mentioned below. The notification can be checked on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check official notification

Indian Army Vacancy: Check important dates here

The application link was activated on March 8, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on April 6, 2022

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

For SSC (Tech) - 175 posts

For SSCW (Tech) - 14 posts

For Widows of Defence Personnel - 02 posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification, age limit, and other details

Education Qualification: ​In order to be eligible, candidates should have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course. Candidates in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are also eligible to apply.

​In order to be eligible, candidates should have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course. Candidates in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are also eligible to apply. Course details : The Course will commence in October 2022 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

: The Course will commence in October 2022 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Age limit: For SSC (Tech) and SSCW(Tech), the minimum required age to apply is 20 years and the upper age limit is 27 years. For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel, the upper age limit is 35 years as on October 1, 2022.

Indian Army Jobs: Follow these steps to apply