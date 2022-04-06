Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Indian Army will be closing the deadline for 180 vacancies on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Applications are being invited from unmarried male, unmarried female Engineering Graduates and from the Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for a grant of the Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. Interested candidates will have to get themselves registered on the official website and apply by following the steps mentioned below. The notification can be checked on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Here is the direct link to check official notification
Indian Army Vacancy: Check important dates here
- The application link was activated on March 8, 2022
- The deadline to apply ends on April 6, 2022
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here
- For SSC (Tech) - 175 posts
- For SSCW (Tech) - 14 posts
- For Widows of Defence Personnel - 02 posts
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification, age limit, and other details
- Education Qualification: In order to be eligible, candidates should have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course. Candidates in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are also eligible to apply.
- Course details: The Course will commence in October 2022 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
- Age limit: For SSC (Tech) and SSCW(Tech), the minimum required age to apply is 20 years and the upper age limit is 27 years. For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel, the upper age limit is 35 years as on October 1, 2022.
Indian Army Jobs: Follow these steps to apply
- Go to the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in and click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’
- In the next step, click on ‘Registration’ and fill out the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.
- After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard. A page ‘Officers Selection – ‘Eligibility’ will open. Then click ‘Apply’
shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course
- Fill in details as required under various segments - Personal information, Communication details,
Education details and details of previous SSB. ‘Save & Continue’ each time before
you go to the next segment.
- Candidates must click on ‘Submit’ each time they open the application for editing any details.
- The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after final closure of online application on last day.