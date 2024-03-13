×

Updated May 8th, 2022 at 19:36 IST

Indian Army Recruitment: Vacancy open for Barber, Chowkidar, Health Inspector posts

Indian Army Recruitment: The Indian Army is recruiting candidates for various posts, including Barber, Chowkidar, and Health Inspector (HI). Know details.

Reported by: Amrit Burman
Indian army
Image: Unsplash | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army is recruiting candidates for various posts, including barber, Chowkidar, and Health Inspector (HI). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts only through offline mode in the prescribed format before the last date. The last date to apply for the aforementioned positions is 45 days from the date of publication of the notice, which is May 7, 2022.

Indian army recruitment: Age Limit

  • Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply for Barber posts
  • Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply for Chowikar posts
  • Candidates aged between 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for Health Inspector posts

Indian Army recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Barber - 12 Posts
  • Chowkidar - 43 Posts
  • Health Inspector (HI) - 58 Posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

  • Barber - Candidates applying for Barber posts must have a passing degree from Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognised Board with proficiency in barber’s trade job.
  • Chowkidar -  Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognised Board.
  • Health Inspector - Matriculation or equivalent qualification, and Sanitary Inspector Course Certificate from a recognised Institute.

Indian Army Recruitment: Here's how to apply for Indian Army vacancies

  • To apply for Barber and Health Chowkidar, candidates need to fill in the application form with all the required documents, duly self-attested to be sent to the Presiding Officer (BOO-I), HQ Southern Command (BOO-I).
  • For Health Inspector: A duly filled application should be sent to the Commanding Officer, 431 Field Hospital, PIN-903431, c/o 56 APO by registered or speed post, so as to reach this office on or before June 06, 2022, up to 2 PM, with full particulars of the applicants in the prescribed format.
  • Visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)

Published May 8th, 2022 at 19:36 IST

