Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army is recruiting candidates for various posts, including barber, Chowkidar, and Health Inspector (HI). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts only through offline mode in the prescribed format before the last date. The last date to apply for the aforementioned positions is 45 days from the date of publication of the notice, which is May 7, 2022.

Indian army recruitment: Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply for Barber posts

Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply for Chowikar posts

Candidates aged between 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for Health Inspector posts

Indian Army recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Barber - 12 Posts

Chowkidar - 43 Posts

Health Inspector (HI) - 58 Posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Barber - Candidates applying for Barber posts must have a passing degree from Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognised Board with proficiency in barber’s trade job.

Chowkidar - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognised Board.

Health Inspector - Matriculation or equivalent qualification, and Sanitary Inspector Course Certificate from a recognised Institute.

Indian Army Recruitment: Here's how to apply for Indian Army vacancies

To apply for Barber and Health Chowkidar, candidates need to fill in the application form with all the required documents, duly self-attested to be sent to the Presiding Officer (BOO-I), HQ Southern Command (BOO-I).

For Health Inspector: A duly filled application should be sent to the Commanding Officer, 431 Field Hospital, PIN-903431, c/o 56 APO by registered or speed post, so as to reach this office on or before June 06, 2022, up to 2 PM, with full particulars of the applicants in the prescribed format.

Visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

