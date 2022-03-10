Indian Army Recruitment: Vacancy Opens For 30th SSC Women, 59th SSC Men; See How To Apply

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army is recruiting unmarried male and female engineering graduates for Short Service Commission technical posts. As per the recruitment notice, widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence personnel who died in harness for the grant of the short service commission (SSC) in the Indian Army are also invited to apply for the posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 191 posts will be filled, out of which, 14 posts are reserved for women candidates, 175 posts for male candidates, and 2 are for widows of defense personnel.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates must note that April 8 is the deadline to apply. According to the official notice, the course will commence in October 2022 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

Indian army SSC officer: Eligibility criteria

For SSC (Tech) - 59 Men and SSCW(Tech)- 30 Women. 20 to 27 years as of 01 Oct 2022 (Candidates born between 02 Oct 1995 and 01 Oct 2002, both days inclusive).

For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only. SSCW (Non-Tech) (Non-UPSC) and SSCW (Tech) - A maximum of 35 years of age as of 01 Oct 2022.

Indian army SSC officer: Here's how to apply for the Indian Army Recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply, candidates must visit the official website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in .

Step 2: Then, click on "Officer Entry Apply/Login " and then click on " Registration ."

Step 3: Then, on the homepage, fill in the online registration form.

Step 4: After getting registered, click on " Apply Online " under the Dashboard. A page titled "Officers Selection-Eligibility" will open.

Step 5: Then click on " Apply " as shown against the Short Service Commission Technical Course

Step 6: A page titled " Application Form " will open.

Step 7: Then, click on the " Continue " button to fill in details as required under various segments: personal information, communication details, education details, and details of previous SSB.

Step 8: Candidates must click on " Save & Continue " on every next segment.

Step 9: After filling out the details in the last segment, you will move to a page titled " Summary of your information " wherein you can check and edit the entries already made.

" wherein you can check and edit the entries already made. Step 10: Then click on the "Submit" button.

Image: PTI