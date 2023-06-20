Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment: Application Begins For Engineering Degree Holders

Indian Army has opened the application window for the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC)-Technical in the Indian Army. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date for submission of the application is July 19. (up to 3.00 PM). There are a total of 196 vacancies including 175 vacancies for SSC (Tech) Men, 19 for SSC (Tech) Women, and 2 for Widows of Defence Personnel.

Indian Army SSC Tech- Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of the Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by 01 Apr 2024 and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Such candidates will be inducted on an Additional Bond Basis for recovery of the cost of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) as notified from time to time as well as stipend and pay & allowances paid, in case they fail to produce the requisite degree certificate.

AGE LIMIT

For SSC(Tech)- 62 Men and for SSCW(Tech)- 33 Women. 20 to 27 years as on 01 Apr 2024 (Candidates born between 02 Apr 1997 and 01 Apr 2004, both days inclusive).

For Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only. SSCW (Non-Tech) [Non-UPSC] and SSCW(Tech)- A maximum of 35 years of age as on 01 Apr 2024.

Click here to read the official notification.

Grant of Commission: Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, whichever is later and will be entitled to full pay and allowances admissible to Lieutenant during the training period. Pay & allowances will be paid after the successful completion of training.

Confirmation of Short Service Commission: On successful completion of Pre-Commission training at OTA, the Officer will be confirmed Short Service Commission (Technical) in the rank of Lieutenant

How to apply for Indian Army SSC Technical 2023: