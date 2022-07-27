Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment: Apply For Multiple Posts, Check Key Details

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army is seeking candidates for Short Service Commission Technical (SSC Tech). Unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

According to the latest notice, the application process is underway and the last date for the Indian Army SSC Tech Application is August 24, and the course will commence in April next year. As per the notice, selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidates with B.E/B. Tech Degree are eligible to apply.

Those who are studying in the final year of the Engineering degree course can also apply.

Educational Qualification for Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness

SSCW (Non-Tech) (Non-UPSC) - Graduation in any Discipline.

SSCW (Tech) - B.E. / B. Tech in any Engineering stream.

Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Age Limit

For SSC(Tech) Men

For SSCW (Tech ) Women - 20 to 27 years

For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only. SSCW (Non Tech) [Non-UPSC] and SSCW(Tech)- A maximum of 35 years of age as on 01 Apr 2023.

Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Salary

Lieutenant Level 10 - 56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain Level 10B - 61,300-1,93,900

Major Level 11 - 69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A - 1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel Level 13 - 1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier Level 13A - 1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General Level 14-1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 - 1,82,200-2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG, +Scale Level 16-2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) - Level 17 2,25,000/-(fixed)

COAS Level 18 - 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done based on shortlisting of the application process followed by the centre allotment and medical examination.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Army - www.joinindianarmy.nic.i

Step 2: Complete the registration process by clicking on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’

Step 3: Then click on the ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in)

Step 4: After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

Step 5: Automatically, a new page ‘Officers Selection – ‘Eligibility’ will open

Step 6: Tap on ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course.

Step 7: A page ‘Application Form’ will open

Step 8: Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill in details as required under various segments - Personal information, Communication details, Education details and details of previous SSB.

Step 9: Submit the application form and take a printout.

Direct Link

Link for Indian Army Recruitment application form - CLICK HERE Link for Indian Army SSC Tech Men 60th Notification - CLICK HERE Link for Indian Army SSC Tech Women 31 Notification - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative