Indian Army TGC 136 Recruitment Notification Expected Soon; Check Details Here

Image: Shutterstock
Indian Army TGC 136 Recruitment: The Indian Army is expected to soon release a notification regarding the recruitment of Technical Graduate Course (TGC-136) on its official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The course will begin in January 2023. Candidates must be aware that the Indian Army TGC Online Application will be activated on May 11 and the candidates will be required to submit their forms on or before June 9, as per the reports.
The Indian Army Technical Graduate Course is likely to be held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website after the declaration of the notice. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website of the Indian Army for fresh updates and more details.