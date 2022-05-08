Indian Army TGC 136 Recruitment Notification Expected Soon; Check Details Here

Indian Army TGC 136 Recruitment: The Indian Army is expected to soon release a notification regarding the recruitment of Technical Graduate Course (TGC-136) on its official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The course will begin in January 2023. Candidates must be aware that the Indian Army TGC Online Application will be activated on May 11 and the candidates will be required to submit their forms on or before June 9, as per the reports.

Indian Army TGC 136 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Indian Army TGC Educational Qualification:

Candidates having B.E/B.Tech in the relevant stream are eligible to apply.

Candidates in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Indian Army TGC 136: Age Limit

Candidates aged between 20 to 27 years are eligible to apply.

Indian Army Recruitment: Here's how to apply for Indian Army TGC Recruitment

Step 1: To apply, candidates first need to visit the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, click on the online application link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the required details.

Step 4: Submit the application form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future use.

More details

The Indian Army Technical Graduate Course is likely to be held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website after the declaration of the notice. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website of the Indian Army for fresh updates and more details.

