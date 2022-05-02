Indian Bank Recruitment: 12th Pass Candidates Can Apply For Various Posts, Check Details

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank is seeking eligible candidates for the post of Clerk/Officer in JMG Scale I under Sports Quota. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Indian Bank - indianbank.in. A total of 12 vacant posts will be filled in the organisation through the ongoing recruitment drive. Candidates must note that the number of vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the bank. The application process is underway and May 14 is the last date to apply.

Selection of the candidates will be done through screening of applications, and candidates possessing required qualifications will be called for trials in the ratio of 1:10. According to the official recruitment notification, selection in Officer Cadre will be done through screening of application, the conduct of Trials in the respective sport followed by Interview. Selection in the Clerical cadre will be through screening of applications and conduct of Trials. there will be no interview in the Clerical Cadre.

Official Notice

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

SC/ST/PWBD candidates (Only intimation charges): Rs. 100 + GST

Other categories: Rs. 400 + GST

Pay Scale and Emoluments

Officer JMG Scale I: Rs.36000 -1490/7 – 46430 – 1740/2 – 49910 – 1990/7 – 63840

Clerk: Rs. 17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42660-3270/1-45930-

1990/1-47920 (20 years)

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Name of the posts

Officer JMG Scale-I

Clerks

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of Indian Bank— Indian bank.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the "Career" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, under the Recruitment of Sports Persons – 2022 section, click on "Apply Online."

Step 4: To register applications, choose the tab "Click here for New

In "Registration" enter your name, contact details, and e-mail-ID.

Step 5: Completing the application form

Step 6: Pay any application fees.

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

