Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 312 Specialist Officer Posts

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank is inviting applications from eligible students for the post of Specialist Officers. The application process for India bank specialist officer has been started on May 24, 2022. Interested and eligible students should make sure to apply by June 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive. a total of 312 posts will be filled. Application fee, selection process and other recruitment details can be checked here.

Indian Bank recruitment: Check application fee details

The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs. 175

For candidates falling in any other category, the application fee is Rs 850

Official notification reads, "The payment can be made by using Debit or Credit cards or Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. After submitting your payment information in the online application form, PLEASE WAIT FOR THE INTIMATION FROM THE SERVER. DO NOT PRESS BACK OR REFRESH BUTTON IN ORDER TO AVOID DOUBLE CHARGE"

Check eligibility details here

4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR

Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR

Graduates having passed DOEACC „B‟ level are also eligible to apply

Indian Bank Recruitment: Check selection process here

Depending upon the number of applications received, Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection between

1) Shortlisting of applications followed by interview or

2) Written / Online Test followed by Interview

Recruitment of Specialist Officers: Check important dates here

Commencement of online registration of application- May 24, 2022

Closure of registration of application- June 14, 2022

Closure for editing application details- June 14, 2022

Last date for printing your application- June 14, 2022

Online Fee Payment should be done between May 24 and June 14, 2022

Indian Bank recruitment: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply