Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 202 Security Guard Posts Till March 9

Indian Bank recruitment 2022: Indian Bank is inviting applications for Security Guard posts. The application link has been activated -- and the deadline to apply ends on March 9, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 202 posts will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.
Indian Bank Recruitment: Eligibility criteria
- The candidate must be Ex-Servicemen from Army/Navy/Air force
- Minimum required qualification is that candidates should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) or equivalent from a recognised State Education Board
- To be noted that candidates with a Bachelor's degree or higher are not eligible to apply
- Although, matriculate Ex-servicemen with 15 years of experience will be considered as “Graduates”, therefore they are eligible to apply
- The candidate should be able to speak, read and write in local vernacular language.
Indian Bank Recruitment: Age Limit
- The maximum age of the candidates should be 26 years
- For candidates belonging to OBC category, the maximum age to apply is 29 years
- For SCs and STs, the upper age limit is 31 years
Indian Bank Recruitment: Here is how to apply
- Go to the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in
- On the homepage click on the carrier tab
- Click on apply link under ‘Recruitment of Security Guards in Subordinate Staff Cadre – 2022’
- Candidates will have to register themselves by filling the application form
- Candidates will have to upload all the required documents
- Submit the form and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
Mode of Selection
- Objective type Test – Online
- Test of local language
- Physical fitness Test
- Preference will be given to candidates having valid commercial driving license of Light Motor Vehicle.
Official notification reads, "For conduct of further round of selection process candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio 1:5 i.e. for one vacancy; 5 candidates. Accordingly cut off in the above Tests will be arrived. Further in case two candidates getting the same mark they will be ranked based on seniority of age i.e. senior candidate will be given higher rank. Penalty for wrong answer: For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given, there will be no penalty for that 4 question. If the total of the penalty for a test is in fraction, the marks obtained will be rounded off to the nearest integer."