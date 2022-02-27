Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 202 Security Guard Posts Till March 9

Indian Bank recruitment 2022: Indian Bank is inviting applications for Security Guard posts. The application link has been activated -- and the deadline to apply ends on March 9, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 202 posts will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

Official notification reads, "For conduct of further round of selection process candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio 1:5 i.e. for one vacancy; 5 candidates. Accordingly cut off in the above Tests will be arrived. Further in case two candidates getting the same mark they will be ranked based on seniority of age i.e. senior candidate will be given higher rank. Penalty for wrong answer: For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given, there will be no penalty for that 4 question. If the total of the penalty for a test is in fraction, the marks obtained will be rounded off to the nearest integer."