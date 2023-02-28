Last Updated:

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 203 Vacancies Closing Soon

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: The application window for Indian Bank Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2023 for 203 vacancies is going to close soon.

Indian Bank So recruitment

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: The application window for Indian Bank Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2023 is going to close soon. There are a total of 203 vacancies for SO posts including Financial Analyst, Risk Officer, IT/Computer Officer, Information Security, Marketing Officer, Forex Officer, HR Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at indianbank.in/careers.  As per the official notification, the online application process was scheduled to begin on February 16, 2023, and end on February 28. However, the application window opened on February 23. The last date to apply is March 16. 

Indian Bank SO Recruitment: Selection Process

The official notification reads, "Depending upon the number of applications received, Bank will decide on the mode of selection, namely, Shortlisting of applications followed by interview or  Written / Online Test followed by Interview." 

Click here to apply online

Exam pattern

60 marks will be awarded for professional knowledge, 20 marks for English Language and 20 marks for General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry will be awarded. The duration of the test will be 2 hours. 1/4th of the mark allotted to the respective question for which a wrong answer is given. There shall be no penalty for an unattended question. "Number of candidates to be called for interview based on the performance in the written test is 3 times of vacancy for unreserved category and 5 times of vacancy for reserved category. Depending upon the number of vacancies, cutoffs on total mark will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview," the official notification reads. 

Click here to read the Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023 Notification 

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details 

  • Chief Manager (Credit) IV -25
  • Senior Manager (Credit) III- 30
  • Manager (Credit) II- 5
  • Chief Manager (Risk Management)-5
  • Senior Manager (Risk Management)-5
  • Manager (Risk Management) II- 5
  • Chief Manager (Marketing) IV- 3
  • Manager (Marketing) II- 10
  • Chief Manager (Forex Derivative Dealer) IV -2
  • Chief Manager(Forex Dealer) IV- 1
  • Chief Manager (Non SLR Dealer) IV- 1
  • Chief Manager (SLR Dealer) IV- 1
  • Senior Manager (Forex/Forex Derivative) III -2
  • Senior Manager(SLR/NSLR Dealer) III- 2
  • Senior Manager (Equity Dealer) III- 1
  • Manager (Dealer) II- 10 
  • Senior Manager (Forex) III- 6
  • Manager (Forex) II- 4
  • Assistant Manager (IDO) I- 50
  • Senior Manager (HR) III- 2
  • Manager (HR) II- 3 
  • Chief Manager (Information Security) IV- 2
  • Senior Manager (Information Security) III- 5
  • Chief Manager (ESB & API) IV- 2
  • Chief Manager (Software Testing) IV- 1
  • Chief Manager (Information Security) IV- 2
  • Chief Manager (DevOps) IV- 2
  • Chief Manager (Network) IV- 2
  • Chief Manager (Virtualisation) IV- 1
  • Senior Manager (Software Testing) III- 1
  • Senior Manager (Information Security) III- 2
  • Senior Manager (API Developer) III- 1
  • Senior Manager (DevOps) III- 1
  • Senior Manager (Network) III- 1
  • Senior Manager (Cloud Solutions) III- 1
  • Senior Manager (System Administrator-Linux) III- 1
  • Manager (Software Testing) II- 1
  • Manager (IT Security) II- 1
  • Manager (API Developer) II- 1
  • Manager (Network SDWAN Specialist) II- 1
  • Manager (Virtualisation) II- 1
