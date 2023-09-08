Last Updated:

Indian Coast Guard Invites Applications For 350 Navik, Yantrik Vacancies

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has opened the registration window for candidates for 350 Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts.

ICG Recruitment 2023: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has opened the registration window for candidates for 350 Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts. The recruitment will be done for its February 2024 batch. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, salary, selection procedure, and application steps here. Candidates should know that the application to appear for the Stage 1 exam has been started and will end on September 22. Check the selection process and steps to apply here.

ICG Navik, Yantrik Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Navik(General Duty): 260

Navik (Domestic Branch): 30

Yantrik (Mechanical): 25

Yantrik (Electrical): 20

Yantrik (Electronics): 15

Eligibility Criteria

Only candidates who have passed 10+2 can apply for Navik (GD) posts

Candidates who have cleared Class 10 can apply for Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik posts. A candidate can apply for only one post viz. either Navik (DB) or Navik (GD) or Yantrik (Mechanical) or Yantrik (Electrical) or Yantrik (Electronics) in one cycle.

ICG Recruitment for Navik/Yantrik posts: Selection process here

The selection of the candidates will be based on four stages. Stage 1 would be the written examination.

Stage 2 would include a Physical Fitness Test (pass/fail), Document Verification (Pass/fail), Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers (Pass/fail), and an Initial Medical Examination. (Pass or Fail).

Stage 3 consists of Document Verification (Provisionally Pass/Fail), Final Medicals at INS Chilka, Submission of Original Document, Police Verification, and Other Associated Forms.

Stage 4, which is the final round for selection, involves the submission of original documents, and verification of all original documents through boards/universities/state governments will be carried out by the Indian Coast Guard.

Join Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Here is how to apply 

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website of the Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on the registration link 
  • Candidates will have to get themselves registered and then log in with the same credentials
  • After logging in, candidates should enter the details and fill in the application form.
  • Candidates should submit the application form and download its copy
  • Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference
