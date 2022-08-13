Indian Coast Guard Invites Applications For 71 Posts, Check Recruitment Details Here

Indian Coast Guard has announced that it will invite applications from eligible candidates to apply for Assistant Commandant posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other recruitment details here. Eligible candidates will have to apply for the posts through the official website of Indian Coast Guard. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 71 posts will be filled. For more details, candidates can go to the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The registration process has not been started yet, It will begin on August 17 and will end on September 7, 2022.

Check vacancy details here

For General Duty (GD)/ CPL (SSA) there are 50 posts

For Tech (Engg)/ Tech (Elect), there are 20 posts

For Law, there is 1 post

Check Selection Process and Examination Fee Here

Selection process: The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination. Clearing of Stage I, II, III, IV and V is compulsory for recruitment in ICG. All candidates will be compulsorily subjected to biometric, photo identification and document verification during various stages of examination.

Examination Fee: The examination fee which will eb charged from candidates is Rs. 250. The fee has to be paid through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI. To be noted that SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Official notification reads, "The candidate may apply for only one post viz. either Assistant Commandant (GD) or Assistant Commandant {Tech(Engg)} or Assistant Commandant {Tech(Elec)} or Assistant Commandant (CPL-SSA) or Assistant Commandant (Law) in reference to advertisement of one cycle of recruitment. If a candidate fills multiple applications in one particular recruitment cycle, then his latest application will be accepted and all previously filled applications will be rejected. Online application will be further scrutinised for eligibility and may be rejected at any stage if found ineligible in any respect."

Here's how to apply online