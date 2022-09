The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is recruiting candidates for the Navik and Yantrik posts. Only male candidates are eligible to apply for the said posts. Candidates can present their candidature for the posts by visiting the official website of the ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. According to the schedule, the application process will begin on September 8, and the last date to apply for the submission of the application form is September 22.

IGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Navik (General Duty): 225

Navik (Domestic Branch): 40

Yantrik (Mechanical): 16

Yantrik (Electrical): 10

Yantrik (Electronics): 9

IGC Navik Posts: Age Limit

Candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 22 years old. The candidates should be born between May 1, 2002, and May 5, 2005.

IGC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of officer recruits is based on an all-India order of merit, which is based on the performance of a candidate in various stages (I-V) of examination. Clearing of Stages I, II, III, IV, and V is compulsory for recruitment in ICG. All candidates will be compulsorily subjected to biometrics, photo identification, and document verification during various stages of the examination.

Educational Qualification:

Navik (general duty) - 10+2 passed with math and physics from an education board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch) - Class 10 passed from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik - Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). OR Class 10th&Class 12th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) "AND" Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 02 or 03 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

ICG Exam Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 250 as an examination fee.

There is no fee for SC/ST candidates

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the IGC Recruitment

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Fill out the application and upload the required document

Step 4: Pay the exam fee

Step 5: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Image: PTI/Representative