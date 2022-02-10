Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply Now For 80 Civilian Posts, Full Details Here

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for 80 civilian posts. The notification has been released on January 23, 2022 and the registration deadline ends 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. Interested candidates must go through the eligibility, selection process, and other details before proceeding. The eligibility, selection process, and other coast guard recruitment details can be checked here.

Indian coast guard vacancy: Check recruitment details here

Civilian Motor Transport Driver: 24 Posts

MTS: 19 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon): 10 posts

Engine Driver: 8 Posts

MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Tech: 6 Posts

Fireman: 6 Posts

ICE Fitter: 6 Posts

Store Keeper Grade-II: 4 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff (Mali): 3 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff (Sweeper): 3 Posts

Sarang Lascar: 3 Posts

Spray Painter: 1 Post

Sheet Metal Worker: 1 Post

Electrical Fitter: 1 Post

Labourer: 1 Post

Selection Process

The first step which recruiter will do is screen the applications. Only those candidates who will meet the educational qualifications will be called for written test. In case of receipt of a large number of applications, screening of applications on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the exam for essential qualification will be called out. It will be done with the aim of reducing number of candidates for written exam.

Check age limit and eligibility here

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years

The upper age limit is 27 years

The minimum required qualification is different for all the positions. The minimum required eligibility to apply is that candidates should have passed class 10th. Details of eligibility for each post can be checked by clicking on this link.

Here is how to apply