Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Notification For Group C Posts Out, 10th Pass Eligible

Indian Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has published the latest notification for ICG Group C Recruitment 2022. As per the notification, ICG has invited online applications for the post of Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), Motor Transport Fitter, Store Keeper Grade II, Spray Painter, Motor Transport Mechanic, Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) and Unskilled Labourer under General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-gazetted, Non-ministerial category. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on its official website - indiancoastguard.gov.in.

There are a total of 96 vacancies available through direct recruitment. The posts are available in various sub-offices under ICG West Region, Mumbai. The last date to apply is January 31, 2022. Candidates will have to pass a written test followed by a skill/trade test.

ICG Group C Recruitment 2022: Details of vacancies

Engine Driver (Group C) - 05

Sarang Lascar (Group C) - 02

Fire Engine Driver (Group C) - 05

Fireman (Group C) - 53

Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) (Group C) - 11

Motor Transport Fitter (Group C) - 05

Store Keeper Grade-II (Group C) - 03

Spray Painter (Group C) - 01

Motor Transport Mechanic (Group C) - 01

Lascar (Group C)- 05

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) (Group C) - 03

Unskilled Labourer (Group C) - 01

Total Posts - 96

Indian Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Engine Driver - Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam and must have a certificate of competency as an Engine Driver from a recognized Govt. Institute or equivalent

Sarang Lascar - Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam and Certificate of competency as Sarang

Fire Engine Driver - Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam and have Heavy Vehicle driving license with 3 years experience of driving heavy vehicles in any private or Government Organisation/Institute

Fireman -Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam and should be physically fit and capable of performing strenuous duties

Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam and Must possess a valid driving license for both heavy and light motor vehicles. Should have at least two years experience in driving motor vehicles. Knowledge of the motor mechanism

Motor Transport Fitter - Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam or equivalent and 2 years experience in automobile workshop

Store Keeper Grade II - Candidates should have passed the class 12th exam and 1 year's experience in handling stores

Spray Painter - Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam with ITI

Motor Transport Mechanic - Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam or equivalent and 2 years experience in automobile workshop

Lascar - Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam with 3 years experience in service on Boat

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) - Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam and 2 years experience as office attendant

Unskilled Labourer - Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam or ITI

ICG Group C Pay Scale:

Engine Driver (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+2400

Sarang Lascar (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200 + 2400

Fire Engine Driver (Group C) - Rs.5200+20200+2000

Fireman (Group C) - Rs.5200+20200+1900

Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900

Motor Transport Fitter (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900

Store Keeper Grade II (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900

Spray Painter (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900

Motor Transport Mechanic (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1900

Lascar (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1800

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1800

Unskilled Labourer (Group C) - Rs.5200-20200+1800

ICG Group C Age Limit:

Engine Driver - 18-30 years

Sarang Lascar - 18-30 years

Fire Engine Driver- 18-30 years

Fireman - 18-27 years

Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) -18-27 years

Motor Transport Fitter - 18-25 years

Store Keeper Grade II - 18-25 years

Spray Painter - 18-25 years

Motor Transport Mechanic - 18-25 years

Lascar - 18-30 years

MTS - 18-27 years

Unskilled Labourer - 18-27 years

How to apply?

Candidates are required to send their applications by ordinary post only to the address given below. The envelope containing the application must be superscripted as ‘Application for the post of _____’. The application should be submitted by Ordinary Post only. Application sent by Speed Post / Registered Post / Courier will not be entertained.

For the posts in units at Mumbai & Murud Janjira : The Commander, No.2 Coast Guard District Headquarters, Worli Sea Face P.O., Worli Colony, Mumbai-400 030

For the posts at Ratnagiri : The Commanding Officer, CGAS Ratnagiri, C/o ICGS Ratnagiri, Airport Building, MIDC Area, Ratnagiri District - 415 639, MAHARASHTRA.

For posts in units at Kochi : The Commander, No.4 Coast Guard District (Kerala & Mahe) Kelvatthy Fort, Fort Kochi - 682 001

For posts in units at Goa : The Commander, No.11 Coast Guard District Headquarters (Goa), 4th floor, MPT Old Admin Bldg., Mormugao Harbour, Goa-403 803

For posts in units at Kavaratti : The Commander, No.12 Coast Guard District (Kavaratti), Kavaratti Island, UT of Lakshadweep - 682555

For the posts at Daman : The Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Air Station Daman, Nani Daman, Daman – 396210.

Click here to read the ICG Recruitment 2022 notification