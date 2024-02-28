Advertisement

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has extended the last date for filling out application forms for General Duty (GD) Navik posts to March 3. Eligible candidates can avail of this extended window to apply by visiting the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Candidates interested in registering for the ICG Navik exam are required to submit a registration fee of Rs 300 through online mode. However, candidates belonging to scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) are exempt from paying any application fees.

The examination process comprises four stages, with the final merit list compiled based on three main stages: the computer-based exam (stage 1), the adaptability test, physical fitness test, and document verification (stage 2), and pre-enrollment medical assessments at INS Chilka (stage 3).

The recruitment drive is open only to male Indian citizens, with the stage 1 exam scheduled to take place in the last week of April 2024. The ICG aims to fill a total of 260 vacancies for the position of Navik through this recruitment drive.

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024

Candidates applying for the post of ICG general duty Navik must meet the following criteria:

Age Limit: Between 18 and 22 years old, with birth dates falling between September 1, 2002, and August 31, 2006.

Educational Qualification: Completion of Class 12 with mathematics and physics as major subjects from an educational board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICG Navik GD at https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgept/

Step 2: Click on the "Apply Online" link.

Step 3: Fill out the online application form.

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents.

Step 5: Complete the payment process for the application fee.

Step 6: Once completed, print a copy of the application form for your records.