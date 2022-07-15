Indian Navy Agniveer 2022: Applications Invited For 2800 Vacancies, Here's How To Apply

Indian Navy Agniveer 2022: As scheduled, the online registration for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme will begin on Friday, July 15, 2022. Eligible candidates can register and fill applications for 2800 vacancies at the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The Agniveers will be enrolled in the Indian Navy for a period of four years. The examination fee of Rs 250 is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination.

Official notification reads, "Online applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female candidates (who fulfil eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as Agniveer (SSR) for 01/2022 (Nov 22) batch. The total vacancies are 2800 (including a maximum of 560 female only), will be earmarked in a state-wise manner" It further reads, "Only unmarried male and unmarried female candidates are eligible for enrolment as Agniveer in the Indian Navy. Candidates must undertake not to marry until completion of their ab-initio training. A candidate may be dismissed from service if he/she marries during abinitio training or is found to be already married in-spite of giving an undertaking regarding the same"

Agnipath Scheme 2022: Check important dates here

The registration begins on July 15, 2022

The deadline to register will be July 22, 2022

Here's how to apply for the Navy Agniveer vacancies

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘Register’ tab and complete the registration of profile

Step 3: Apply for the course, fill form and upload documents

Step 4: Pay the fee and submit the form

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

20% of first batch of Agniveers will be women

In an important notice released by the Indian Navy, it has been announced that around 20% of the agniveers, or navy recruits under the government's Agnipath scheme, will be women. While speaking to the news agency ANI, Navy officials stated that "agniveers" would be assigned to various branches of the nation's marine defence force. Notably, this will be the first time female sailors will be inducted by the Indian Navy through the new scheme.

As per the official information, the first batch of "Naval" recruits will start the training programme at INS Chilka in Odisha on November 21, 2022. Women candidates will undergo the same training as men. However, female agniveers will have separate living quarters. Meanwhile, more than 7 lakh agniveer aspirants have applied to join the Air Force. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Where will the training be held?

INS Chilka in Odisha has been selected by the Indian Navy as venue where the Agniveers will be trained before they go on to assume their roles. INS Chilka, which stands out as a premier training establishment, will also have complete facilities to train the women officers.