Indian Navy Agniveer 2022: Registration For 200 MR Posts To Begin Today, Check Details

Indian Navy Agniveer 2022: The Indian Navy is scheduled to begin the registration for its recruitment drive which aims to fill Agniveer (MR) posts on July 25, 2022. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on joinindiannavy.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 200 posts of Agniveer in the Indian Navy will be filled. Minimum required qualification to apply is that candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Official notification reads, "Online applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female candidates (who fulfil eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as Agniveer (MR) for 01/2022 (Dec 22) batch. The total vacancies for Agniveer (MR) are 200 (including a maximum of 40 female only)."

Indian Navy Agniveer 2022 recruitment: Check selection process

The selection process will begin with shortlisting of candidates on the basis of the aggregate percentage obtained in the qualifying examination (Class 10th). Then, shortlisted candidates will be issued call- letter for written examination and PFT. Aadhaar card is a mandatory document that is required for written examination/ PFT. Merit list will be prepared based on performance in written examination, subject to qualification in Physical Fitness Test

Official notification reads, "Shortlisting of candidates would be based on aggregate percentage obtained in the qualifying examination (10th). Shortlisting for Agniveer (MR) – male & female will be carried out state wise in a ratio of four times the vacancies. The cut off marks may vary from state to state. The shortlisted candidates shall be issued call-up letter for written examination and PFT. Aadhar Card is mandatory for written examination/ PFT"

