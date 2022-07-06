Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment: 20% Of First Batch Of Agniveers Will Be Women

Indian Navy Agniveer 2022: In an important notice released by the Indian Navy, it has been announced that around 20% of the agniveers, or navy recruits under the government's Agnipath scheme, will be women. While speaking to the news agency ANI, Navy officials stated that "agniveers" would be assigned to various branches of the nation's marine defence force. Notably, this will be the first time female sailors will be inducted by the Indian Navy through the new scheme.

This year, the Indian Navy will recruit a total of 3000 candidates under the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The registration process for the same starts on July 1, 2022. As per the schedule, the application window will open on July 15 and close on July 30. Examinations and physical tests for the selection of the candidates will be held in mid-October.

"Twenty per cent of the naval Agniveers will be women subject to their meeting required criteria," said a senior Navy official, PTI reported.

Navy Agniveer women

According to the official information, the first batch of "Naval" recruits will start the training programme at INS Chilka in Odisha on November 21, 2022. As per the information available on the official website of the Indian Navy, women candidates will undergo the same training as men. However, female agniveers will have separate living quarters.

From July 1, candidates have started sending their application forms for the Agnipath scheme. As per reports, till now the department has received more than 10,000 applications from female aspirants. Meanwhile, more than 7 lakh agniveer aspirants have applied to join the Air Force. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

