Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration For 1365 Vacancies Begins

Indian Navy Agniveer 2023: Indian Navy has released the official notification for Agniveer 02/2023 batch recruitment. The online registration window opened today, May 29. The last date to apply is June 15. There are a total of 1365 vacancies.

Applications are invited from unmarried male and female candidates. Out of the total 1365 vacancies, a maximum of 273 vacancies are reserved for women. Aspirants can apply online at the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The Agniveers will be enrolled in the Indian Navy for a period of four years. The examination fee of Rs 550+ 18% GST is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination.

"Only unmarried male and unmarried female candidates are eligible for enrolment as Agniveer in the Indian Navy. Candidates must undertake not to marry until completion of their ab-initio training. A candidate may be dismissed from service if he/she marries during abinitio training or is found to be already married in-spite of giving an undertaking regarding the same," the official notification reads.

How to apply for the India Navy Agniveer vacancies

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘Register’ tab and complete the registration of profile

Step 3: Apply for the course, fill form and upload documents

Step 4: Pay the fee and submit the form

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Minimum Height Standards

Minimum height standards for male is 157 cms and for female it is 152 cms

Where will the training be held?

Training for the course will commence in Nov 23, at INS Chilka, Odisha . INS Chilka in Odisha has been selected by the Indian Navy as venue where the Agniveers will be trained before they go on to assume their roles. INS Chilka, which stands out as a premier training establishment, will also have complete facilities to train the women officers.