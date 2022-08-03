Indian Navy Agniveer Registration Concludes; 82K Women Aspirants Register

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: Indian Navy's Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Matric Recruit (MR) on August 3 informed that the registration process for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme has been completed. At least 9.55 lakh aspirants have applied under this recruitment drive. The Navy further informed that out of the total applications received, 82,000 are from women aspirants.

The Navy began its recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme on July 1, 2022. After the much-debated recruitment scheme was launched on June 14 by the central government, the Navy while announcing the start of its registration process, announced that nearly 20 per cent of the first batch of 'Agniveers' will be women, subject to their meeting qualification criteria. This will be the first time that the Navy will allow women as sailors. Selected candidates will be deployed on warships as per operational requirements.

"The Agnipath scheme in the Navy will be gender-neutral. We have decided the time has come to recruit women sailors," the Navy officials said while announcing the recruitment process.

What is Agnipath recruitment scheme?

The Agnipath scheme is a proposal by the central government, which allows Indian youth to join forces as soldiers for a period of four years. The scheme is being implemented to bring down the age profile of the armed forces. The scheme has been introduced for the recruitment of soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services of the armed forces. The soldiers recruited under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'.

To be noted that the central government's announcement faced a massive backlash from armed forces aspirants. In fact, massive protests took place against the scheme across the country. The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022, and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps like a preference for Agniveers in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon their retirement.