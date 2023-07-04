Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Admit Card 2023 OUT, Here's How To Download

Indian Navy SSR Admit Card 2023: Indian Navy has released the Agniveer SSR Admit Cards. Candidates who have applied for the post of Sailor under SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) can download their admit cards from the official website. Candidates must visit the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in to download their admit cards.

How to download Indian Navy Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Candidate Login' Tab

Key in your login details and click on submit

Your Indian Navy SSR Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

Direct link to download the Indian Navy SSR admit card

The exam is scheduled to be held from July 8 to 11. The total vacancies are 4165 (including a maximum of 833 females only), which will be earmarked in a state-wise manner. Training for Agniveer 02/23 batch would commence on Nov 23 and training for Agniveer 01/24 batch would commence on Apr 24, at INS Chilka, Odisha. Candidates will be called for a written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT) against the vacancies. The cut-off marks for appearing in the Indian Navy written examination may vary from state to state.