Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Open For 1531 Posts; Here's Direct Link To Apply

India Navy recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has invited online candidates to apply for tradesman (skilled) posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1531 posts will be filled in the organization. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Out of 1531 vacancies, 697 are for the unreserved category, 141 are for the EWS category, 385 are for the OBC category, 215 are for the SC category, and 93 are for the ST category. Candidates aged between 18 and 25 years are eligible to apply. All those candidates who have a class 10 passing certificate and have a knowledge of English are eligible to apply only after completing apprentice training in the concerned trade or serving as a mechanic or any equivalent post with two years of regular service in the appropriate technical branch of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Here's the direct link to check the Indian Navy Recruitment Notification

India Navy recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Go to the Indian Navy's official website at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Join Navy" tab and then on the "ways to join."

Step 3: Click on " civilian "

" Step 4: Then click on " Tradesman Skilled ."

." Step 5: Candidates need to fill out the application form.

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout of the form for future use.

Image: Facebook/@IndianNavy