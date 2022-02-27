Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: 155 Short Service Commission Officer Posts Declared

Indian Navy Recruitment: The Indian Navy has invited online applications for the Short Service Commission officer posts. Candidates must note that the online application process will end on March 12. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 155 posts will be filled in the organisation. Out of 155 posts, 93 vacancies are for the posts in the executive branch, 17 vacancies are for the posts in the education branch, and 45 vacancies are for the technical branch. To apply for the Indian Navy recruitment, candidates should have a graduation degree or must possess a post-graduate or be in their final year with a minimum of 60% marks or aggregate or equivalent CGPA.

Indian Navy Recruitment: Here's how to apply for Short Service Commission officers

Step 1: To apply for Indian Navy recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, candidates need to register themselves. If you have already registered, log in to your account now.

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the online application form.

Step 4: Upload any relevant documents, as well as recent passport-sized photos (scanned in JPG format).

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative