Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 112 Tradesman Mate Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy is recruiting candidates for the post of Tradesman Mate, classified as Group "C" Non-Gazetted, Industrial at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command. As per the official information, the application process will commence on August 6, will conclude on September 6, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Tradesman Mate posts online by visiting the official websites - erecruitment.andaman.gov.in or andaman.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 112 posts will be filled in the department.

According to the official notice, "Selected candidates will have to serve in the units under administrative control of Andaman and Nicobar Command, however they can be posted anywhere in India, in Naval Units/ formations as per administrative requirement. Other forms can be downloaded from www.andaman.gov.in and www.ncs.gov.in."

Here's direct link to check the Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification - CLICK HERE

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for the vacancies. However, there are age relaxations for OBC, and SC/ST category candidates.

Educational Qualification

10th standard pass from a recognized Board/Institution and Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the relevant trade are eligible to apply

Selection process

All shortlisted/ eligible candidates will have to appear in written examination consisting objective type questions. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written examination. The examination will have questions from 4 different subjects, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General English & Comprehension, Numerical Aptitude/ Quantitative Ability, and General Awareness. The examination will be of 100 marks with each subject containing 25 marks.

Indian Navy Tradesman vacancies: Here's how to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment

Step 1: To apply, candidates are required to visit the official website of erecruitment.andaman.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "Apply Online" option on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the tap on Recruitment for the post of Tradesman Mate, Headquarters, Andaman and Nicobar Command

Step 4: Complete the application form completely.

Step 5: Next, upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Save the printout for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative