Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 127 Pharmacist & Other Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the Pharmacist, Fireman and Pest Control Worker posts. The application needs to be submitted in offline mode on or before June 26, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 127 pots will be filled by Indian Navy. Recruitment details, important dates, and application steps can be checked here. For more details, one can go to the official website.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details Here

Fireman - 120 Posts

Pest Control Worker (Erstwhile Begary) - 6 Posts

Pharmacist - 1 Post

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Details Here

For Pharmacist posts - Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognized board

Pest Control Worker (Erstwhile Begary) - 10th passed from a recognized Board; Ability to read, speak Hindi/Regional Language.

For Fireman posts - Candidates should have passed matric from a recognized Board. Along with this, students must be physically fit and capable of performing strenuous duties and must have passed the test specified. Height without shoes 165 cms provided that a concession of 2.5 cms height shall be allowed for members of the IST. Chest (Unexpanded)- 81.5 CMs and on expansion should be 85 cms. The minimum required weight to apply is 50 kg.

In order to apply for Indian Navy Vacancy, age limit should not exceed 56 years

Selection Criteria: Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Fitness Test, Provisional Appointment Letter, and Document Verification.

Here is how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for career selection and click on the relevant link

Step 3: Download the form and take its printout

Step 4: Fill the form, attach picture and send the same to the address mentioned below

Official notice reads, " The application should be in plain paper (A4 size) either neatly handwritten or typed as per the prescribed format, affixed with latest passport size color photograph duly self attested. The envelop must be clearly superscribed on the top as Application for the post pf (name of post) by transfer to following address. Those who are applying for more than one post should send separate applications in separate cover, otherwise applications will be rejected. The Flag Commanding-in-chief, Headquarters Western Naval Command, Ballad Pier, Near Tiger gate,n Mumbai 400001"

