Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1,531 Group C Posts; Check Details

Indian Navy tradesman recruitment: The Indian Navy is recruiting candidates for tradesman skilled posts. A total of 1,531 posts will be filled in the organisation through this recruitment drive. All those candidates who have a class 10 passing certificate, have knowledge of English, and have completed apprentice training in the concerned trade or have served as mechanics or equivalent with two years of regular service in the appropriate technical branch of the Army, Navy, and Air Force are eligible to apply for Indian Navy tradesman vacancies.

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment: Here's how to apply for Indian Navy vacancies-

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website of the Indian Army - joinindiannavy.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, fill in the required details.

Step 3: Ensure that the application form is fully completed.

Step 4: Pay the application fees.

Step 5: Then, click on the " Submit " button to proceed.

" button to proceed. Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment: Dates | Age limit | More details

Candidates must note that they can apply for the posts from the third day (February 22, 2022) of the publication of the notification in the employment newspaper. The last date for submission of the application is March 28, 2022. Candidates aged between 18 and 25 years are eligible to apply.

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment: Pay Scale

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Salary - Pay Scale Level 2 (Rs 19,900- Rs 63,200)

Direct Link

Here's the direct link to apply for the Indian Navy Group C Vacancy - Click here

Image: Unsplash, Representative