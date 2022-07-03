Indian Railways Recruitment: Apply For 1659 Apprentice Posts; Check How To Apply & More

Quick links:
Image: PTI/ Representative
Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway announced that the department is seeking candidates for apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - rrcpryj.org. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1659 posts will be filled in the department. The application process is underway and will end on August 1, 2022.
As per the official notice, the candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognised Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognised by Government of India.
"Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weight age to both.Short listed candidates, thus enlisted, will be called for document/ certificate verification to the extent of 1.5 times of the notified vacancies. There will be no written test or viva," according to the official notice.