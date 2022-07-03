Indian Railways Recruitment: Apply For 1659 Apprentice Posts; Check How To Apply & More

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway announced that the department is seeking candidates for apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - rrcpryj.org. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1659 posts will be filled in the department. The application process is underway and will end on August 1, 2022.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 15 and 24 years as of August 1, 2022, are eligible to apply.

There is also an upper age limit relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST applicants and 3 years in the case of OBC category candidates.

The upper age limit for persons with disabilities (PWD) is relaxed by ten years.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Division of Agra (AGC) - 296

Jhansi Work Shop - 180

DIVISION - Jhansi (JHS) - 480

DIVISION OF PRAYAGRAJ (PRYJ) (MECH. DEPARTMENT) - 364

DEPARTMENT OF ELECTION - 339

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022 | Application Fee

Application fees (Non-refundable) – Rs.100/-.

No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants.

NCR Apprentice Qualification

As per the official notice, the candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognised Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognised by Government of India.

Indian Railways recruitment: How to apply for railway vacancy

Applicants are required to visit the official website

Fill up the required details on the application form

Upload required documents

Applicants are also required to upload the scanned copy / soft copy of their signature.

Pay the application fee

After the application process is over, check and take a printout of the document for future reference

Selection process

"Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weight age to both.Short listed candidates, thus enlisted, will be called for document/ certificate verification to the extent of 1.5 times of the notified vacancies. There will be no written test or viva," according to the official notice.

Image: PTI/ Representative