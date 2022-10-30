Central Government To Give Over 10 Lakh Jobs In Rozgar Mela's First Phase, Says PM Modi

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Jammu and Kashmir Rozgar Mela via video conferencing. He claimed that over 3,000 youths have been given job appointment letters to work in different government departments in Jammu and Kashmir.

#LIVE | PM Modi addresses Rozgar Mela in Jammu and Kashmir. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/gixXQ67XTH — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2022

'Infrastructure development & connectivity strengthened tourism in J&K': PM Modi

During his address, PM Modi said that connectivity is being enhanced as infrastructure is being developed in Jammu and Kashmir and it has strengthened the tourism industry in the Union Territory. Expressing his happiness over the development, PM Modi remarked that the 21st century is the most important decade in the history of Jammu and Kashmir as people are coming forward in large numbers for the development of their state. He asserted that it is the time to leave old challenges behind and take full advantage of the new possibilities.

#LIVE | 21st century is the most important decade in history of J&K. I'm happy that youth are coming forward in large numbers for the development of their state: PM Modi in his address at J&K Rozgar Mela - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/C6dHcYxiDS — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2022

PM Modi further highlighted that youths who are joining government services have to make transparency their priority. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir have always emphasized on transparency. The youth who are joining government services today have to make transparency their priority," PM Modi said.

'J&K moving forward with a new transparent system''

PM Modi stated that the Union Territory is moving forward with a new transparent system. PM said, "The administration under J&K LG Manoj Sinha worked hard to end corruption in the system.

PM termed Jammu and Kashmir as the pride of every Indian and said that people have to come together to take the Union Territory to new heights. "In the last 8 years, the government has taken many steps to encourage employment opportunities. In the first phase of the Rozgar Mela program in the country, over 10 lakh appointment letters are to be handed in the coming few months by the central government," PM Modi said.

He further added, "I have been told that since 2019 till now almost 30,000 govt posts have been filled in Jammu & Kashmir, out of which almost 20,000 jobs have been given in the last 1-1.5 years."

Rozgar Mela

On October 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rozgar Mela, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel through video conferencing. Notably, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees by the Central government.

According to a statement from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Rozgar Mela is a significant step towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens. As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the new recruits who are selected from across the country will be joining 38 ministries/departments of the Government of India.

"The appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted), and Group – C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, and MTS, among others," PMO said.