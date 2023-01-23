Intelligence Bureau Recruitment: Application Begins For 1675 MTS, SA/EXE Posts On Jan 28

IB Recruitment 2023: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs is recruiting candidates for Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/GEN) posts. According to the official information, a total of 1,675 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive, of which 1,525 are SA/EXE and 150 are MTS/General vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website at mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.

Important dates

Earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin on January 21, but the Home Ministry postponed it to January 28. Now, the application process will commence on January 28 and end on February 17.

Educational Qualification

In order to apply for these posts, candidates are required to have qualified in Class 10 or Matriculation from a recognized board.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 25 years are eligible to apply for MTS posts, whereas candidates below the age of 27 can apply for SA and EXE posts. The cutoff date for determining the age limit is the last date of application (February 17).

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done through a two-tiered exam. For detailed information, candidates can visit the official recruitment notification.

Examination fees

The examination fee for these posts is Rs 50. In addition, there is a recruitment processing charge of Rs 450.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment: Here's how to apply for IB Recruitment 2023

Step 1: In order to apply for IB Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the registration process and fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required details and pay the application fees

Step 5: Save the document and take a printout of it for future needs.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative