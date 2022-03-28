Internshala Launches Grand Summer Internship Fair 2022, To Offer 7500+ Summer Internships

Internshala, the recruitment and training platform, has launched its annual initiative, the Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF-2022). The initiative brings 7500+ summer internship opportunities for the students of all fields of education. The interested candidates can apply to the opportunities by 5th April 2022.

In GSIF-2022, 1500+ organisations are hiring summer interns for a variety of profiles. Some of the popular brands participating in the Grand Summer Internship Fair include Reliance Retail, OYO, Kotak Mahindra, Delhi Capitals, Mahindra holidays, Decathlon, CRY, CEAT, WWF, Magic Bricks, Fashion TV, Caratlane Purplle, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IISc, EasyDiner, HCL Technologies, Times Internet, Justdial, Public Affairs Centre, Century Plyboards, and Volvo Group.

Under this initiative, a multitude of internships are being offered to the internship seeking students of India. The profiles include but are not limited to marketing, digital marketing, web development, Python development, content writing, sales, human resources, business development, social media marketing, data analytics, operations, product management, graphic design, video editing, programming, and finance.

Moreover, all the internships under GSIF-2022 come with an assured stipend. The aspiring students stand a chance to earn as high as ₹40,000 per month.

On the launch of the Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF - 2022), the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Internships are an integral part of a student’s career journey and summer internships are the most sought after among them. Taking ahead Internshala’s mission to provide meaningful internships to the Indian students, GSIF has been one of our flagship events to bring exciting summer internships for the students of India”.