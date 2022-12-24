IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 1747 Posts; Check Key Details

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment: Indian Oil Corporation Limited is recruiting candidates to apply for apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can present their candidatures for the posts by visiting the official site of IOCL at iocl.com. According to the schedule, the registration process would end on January 3, 2023. It started on December 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1747 posts will be filled in the organisation. In order to apply for the posts, candidates must follow the below-mentioned step-by-step process to apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

All those candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a minimum class 10 or matriculation certificate.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 24 years of age as of December 31, 2022, are eligible to apply for the posts.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the online test and their compliance with the notified eligibility criteria.

It is to be noted that the online test will be conducted with objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment: Here's how to apply for apprentice posts

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates must visit the official website at https://www.iocl.com/apprenticeships.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the required details.

Step 5: Pay the application fees (if asked).

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Check IOCL Apprentice Recruitment Notification here

Image: Unsplash/Representative