IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 265 Trade/Technician Apprentice Posts

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL is recruiting candidates for Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official site of IOCL at iocl.com. Through this recruitment drive, up to 265 posts in the organisation will be filled. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is till November 12, 2022.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification available on the Detailed Notification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance and scores secured in the written test and pre-engagement medical fitness.

It is strongly recommended that candidates must ensure that they are medically fit as per pre-engagement medical standards.

The selected candidates will be called for document verification. The Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs ‟s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification - Click Here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for IOCL Jobs

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website https://iocl.com/apprenticeships

Step 2: Then, go to the Recruitment section of the official website.

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the link Notification for Engagement of 265 Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 at IOCL-Southern Region (MD) available on the home page.

Step 4: The IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF will be displayed in a new window.

Step 5: Download the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF and save the same for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative