IOCL Apprentice Recruitment: Vacancies Open For 1,535 Trade Apprentice Posts; See Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited is recruiting candidates for Apprenticeship posts at its Refineries at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon, Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (UP), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)} (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visting the official website at at iocl.com/apprenticeships. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,535 Apprentices vacancies will be filled at IOCL Refineries. According to the schedule, the application process commenced on September 24 and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 23.