IOCL Apprentice Recruitment: Vacancies Open For 1,535 Trade Apprentice Posts; See Details

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited is recruiting candidates for Apprenticeship posts at its Refineries in different places.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited is recruiting candidates for Apprenticeship posts at its Refineries at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon, Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (UP), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)} (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visting the official website at at iocl.com/apprenticeships. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,535 Apprentices vacancies will be filled at IOCL Refineries. According to the schedule, the application process commenced on September 24 and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 23.

Selection Process

  • Written Exam
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

Application Fee

  • General / OBC / EWS – Nil
  • SC / ST / PH / Ex. Serv. – Nil
  • All Category Female – Nil

Age Limit

  • Minimum – 18 Years as on 30/09/2022
  • Maximum – 24 Years as on 30/09/2022
  • Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 

Educational Qualification:

  • Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator-3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/
  • Industrial Chemistry)
  • Trade Apprentice (Fitter)-Matric with 2 (two) years ITI (Fitter) course 
  • Trade Apprentice (Boiler)-3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry)

Here's how to apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment

  • Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website www.iocl.com
  • Step 2: Then, click on the IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 link.
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.
  • Step 4: Upload all the required documents
  • Step 5: Submit the documents.
  • Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

Image: PTI/Representative

