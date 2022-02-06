IOCL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 137 Assistant Posts, Check Vacancy Details

IOCL Recruitment: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) is inviting applications for Non-Executives Posts. Selected candidates will work as Engineering Assistant and Technical Assistant post in various locations of Pipelines Division. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 137 posts will be filled. Interested candidates can apply online through IOCL website - iocl.com. Here is the direct link to view official notification.

Check Important Dates Here

Online application begins on January 2022

Deadline to submit online application is February 18, 2022

IOCL Non Executive Admit Card will be out by March 27, 2022

IOCL Non Executive Exam will be conducted on March 27, 2022

IOCL Non Executive SPPT will be out on April 1, 2022

How to apply for IOCL Non Executive Recruitment 2022

Candidates should visit the official website of IOCL Non-Executive Recruitment Website - plapps.indianoil.in

On the homepage, click on the "Register Now" button and fill the required details

Candidates will have to create their own password and read important instructions for filling the application

Now, login with your credentials and complete the Part - II process of application submission

Candidates should upload photo & signature as per the specifications given

Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.

Modify details, if required, and click on 'FINAL SUBMISSION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

Educational Qualification Details Here