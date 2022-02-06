IOCL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 137 Assistant Posts, Check Vacancy Details

IOCL Recruitment: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) is inviting applications for Non-Executives Posts. Selected candidates will work as Engineering Assistant and Technical Assistant post in various locations of Pipelines Division. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 137 posts will be filled. Interested candidates can apply online through IOCL website - iocl.com. Here is the direct link to view official notification.
Check Important Dates Here
- Online application begins on January 2022
- Deadline to submit online application is February 18, 2022
- IOCL Non Executive Admit Card will be out by March 27, 2022
- IOCL Non Executive Exam will be conducted on March 27, 2022
- IOCL Non Executive SPPT will be out on April 1, 2022
How to apply for IOCL Non Executive Recruitment 2022
- Candidates should visit the official website of IOCL Non-Executive Recruitment Website - plapps.indianoil.in
- On the homepage, click on the "Register Now" button and fill the required details
- Candidates will have to create their own password and read important instructions for filling the application
- Now, login with your credentials and complete the Part - II process of application submission
- Candidates should upload photo & signature as per the specifications given
- Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.
- Modify details, if required, and click on 'FINAL SUBMISSION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.
Educational Qualification Details Here
- Engineering Assistant (Mechanical) Grade-IV - Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute
- Engineering Assistant (Electrical) Grade-IV - Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute
- Engineering Assistant (T&I) Grade-IV - Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in Electronics & Communication Engineering/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering/Instrumentation & Control Engineering/Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering/Electronics Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute.
- Technical Attendant-1 Grade-I -10th passed and ITI pass from a Govt. recognized Institute in the specified ITI Trades from a Govt. recognized Institute/Board. Candidates should possess Trade Certificate / National Trade Certificate (NTC)