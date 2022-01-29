IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 1196 Apprentice Posts; Here's Direct Link To Apply

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Trade Apprentice and Technician Apprentice across India under the Marketing Division. IOCL aims to fill vacancies in the Western Region and Northern Region. Through this recruitment drive, 1196 candidates would be selected. A total of 570 candidates would be appointed in the IOCL Western Region and a total of 626 would be appointed in the IOCL Northern Region.

IOCL Apprentice Notifications for other regions are expected soon on the official website of IOCL. All the details related to the IOCL recruitment are available on the official website under the notification numbers IOCL/MKTG/WR/APPR/2022 and IOCL/MKTG/NR/APP/2021-22. Candidates are suggested to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

IOCL Recruitment : Selection process

The selection of the candidates would be made on the basis of the scores secured in the written examination. The Online Written Test will contain 100 questions and will be for 90 minutes. It will mainly comprise objective-type multiple-choice (MCQ) questions. The questions would be in both English and Hindi. Candidates must be aware that the period of apprenticeship training will be for 12 months.

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: IOCL Vacancy Details

IOCL Region IOCL Apprentice Last Date IOCL Apprentice Vacancy North Region - Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh January 31, 2022 626 West Region - Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli February 15, 2022 570

