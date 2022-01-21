Last Updated:

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 570 Apprenticeship Posts; Here's How To Apply

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited candidates to apply for Technical Trade, Non-Technical Trade, and Technician Apprentice posts in the Western Region offices. Through this recruitment drive, IOCL aims to fill a total of 570 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

The online application procedure began on January 15, 2022. Candidates must be aware that the Western Region comprises locations in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa Dadra, and Nagar Haveli. Selected candidates would be appointed to work in any of these locations. Candidates must take note that February 15, 2022 is the last date to apply for the vacancies in IOCL Western Region offices.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their scores in the written examination, which will consist of objective type multiple choice questions (MCQs). So far, there has been no confirmation regarding the final date of the examination. IOCL will soon launch the notice. Candidates aged 18 to 24 years who belong to the EWS category must be aged between 18 and 24 years, while there is a relaxation for reserved category candidates.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply for IOCL Recruitment 2022, candidates need to visit the official recruitment site for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. 
  • Step 2: Then, click on the Candidate Registration option available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Then, select your sub-trade under the three posts and click on "apply online."
  • Step 4: Enter the required details in the application and click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 5: Candidates must take a printout of their application.

