IOCL Recruitment: Engineers Can Apply For Various Posts On Basis Of GATE 2022 Scores

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to join as engineers or officers in the department. In the ongoing recruitment drive, IOCL will also recruit Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAEs) in a few disciplines. According to reports, graduate engineers with excellent academic records can apply for the posts. Candidates must note that the online application forms for these positions are available on the official website and candidates can apply by visiting iocl.com.

According to the official information, through this recruitment drive, various Engineers/Officers posts will be filled in the department and it includes, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Sc and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Graduate Apprentice Engineers, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering among others.

IOCL Recruitment 2022 | Eligibility criteria

To apply for the posts, candidates must have appeared and qualified in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.

Candidates applying in the General/EWS category must be no older than 26 years old on June 30, 2022. However, there is some age relaxation for candidates applying from other categories, as per government guidelines.

IOCL Vacancy | Educational qualification

To be eligible for the posts, candidates must have secured at least 65% marks at the graduation level.

For SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, the minimum mark is 55%.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to first visit the official website of IOCL (iocl.com).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the online application form.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees if required.

Step 6: Click on the "Submit" button to proceed.

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form.

Image: PTI/ Representative