IPPB Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 650 Posts Ends Tomorrow; See How To Apply

IPPB Recruitment 2022: The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) is recruiting candidates for Grameen Dak Sevak (GDS) posts who will play the role of executives for direct sales and related activities at various offices of the bank. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of IPPB at www.ippbonline.com. Candidates must take note that tomorrow, May 20, is the last date to apply, and after that, no application form will be accepted.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 650 GDS posts will be filled. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test. However, the Bank may take a Language proficiency test, if needed. The application fee for all the candidates is Rs 700.

India Post Recruitment | Official Notice

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduate from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body with minimum 2 years of experience as a GDS.

Age limit

Candidates aged between 20 to 35 years as on 30th April 2022 are eligible to apply for the posts.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 | Salary

The Bank shall pay a lump sum amount of INR 30,000/- per month inclusive of statutory deductions & contributions as applicable to the GDSs engaged to IPPB as Executives.

IPPB Recruitment: Here's direct link to download

To apply for the GDS posts, candidates need to visit the official website of IPPB (www.ippbonline.com).

Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "IPPB GDSs Recruitment 2022."

Now, candidates need to complete the registration process and then fill out the application form.

Upload all the required details and fill in all the empty boxes on the application form.

Pay the application fees and click on the submit button.

Take a printout of the document for future needs.

Here's direct link to apply for IPPB Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative