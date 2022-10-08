IRCTC Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass Can Apply, Check Eligibility & All Key Details Here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), North Zone, is recruiting candidates to apply for Apprentice Trainees (ITI holders) under the Apprenticeship Act of 1961. According to the official notice, the engagement under the Apprenticeship Act in the "Computer Operator and Programming Assistant" (COPA) trade or discipline will be for one year as a measure of skill-building initiative for the nation. The application procedure is underway, and the candidates can apply for the posts until October 25, 2022.

"The offers will be issued strictly in the order of merit. The tentative schedule will be advised through email only. Applicants are advised to be in readiness at short notice to report to the concerned office for document/certificate verification," read the official notification.

IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Post Name: Computer Operator and Programming Assistant

Total Vacancies: 80

Educational Qualification

All those candidates who qualified in the Matriculation Examination with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised board are eligible to apply for the posts.

Technical Qualifications

An ITI certificate affiliated with NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in the COPA trade.

Age limit

Candidates applying should have completed 15 years and not have completed 25 years as of April 1, 2022.

There are relaxations for candidates: SC/ST 5 years, OBC 3 years, ex-servicemen 10 years, and differently abled 10 years.

IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the posts

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website of IRCTC.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the careers tab.

Step 3: Select North Zone Recruitment 2022.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees.

Step 6: Candidates then need to take a printout of the application form.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative