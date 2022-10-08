IRCTC Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass Can Apply, Check Eligibility & All Key Details Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), North Zone, is recruiting candidates to apply for Apprentice Trainees (ITI holders) under the Apprenticeship Act of 1961. According to the official notice, the engagement under the Apprenticeship Act in the "Computer Operator and Programming Assistant" (COPA) trade or discipline will be for one year as a measure of skill-building initiative for the nation. The application procedure is underway, and the candidates can apply for the posts until October 25, 2022.
"The offers will be issued strictly in the order of merit. The tentative schedule will be advised through email only. Applicants are advised to be in readiness at short notice to report to the concerned office for document/certificate verification," read the official notification.