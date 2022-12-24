ISRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 526 Posts Of Assistants,UDC And Other Posts

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)/ISRO Centralized Recruitment Board (ICRB) is recruiting candidates to apply for Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, and Stenographer. According to the schedule, the application process is underway, and the last date for the candidates to submit their application forms is January 9, 2022.

Candidates must take note that they are required to submit their application fee by January 11, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting www.isro.gov.in. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 526 vacancies for assistant, junior personal assistant, upper division clerk, stenographer, and assistant will be filled at autonomous institutions under the Department of Space.

ISRO Recruitment: Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years old as of January 9, 2023.

ISRO Recruitment: Application fee

Candidates must pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

ISRO Recruitment: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be based on a written test followed by a skill test. The written test will be conducted at eleven venues: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

ISRO Recruitment: Here's how to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2022

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.isro.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the career tab.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "current opportunity" option.

Step 4: Then, fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Check ISRO Recruitment Official Notification here

(Image: PTI/ Representative)