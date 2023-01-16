ISRO Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply For 526 Assistants & Other Posts Today

ISRO Recruitment 2023: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)/ISRO Centralized Recruitment Board (ICRB) is recruiting candidates to apply for Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, and Stenographer. Today (January 16) is the last date for the candidates to complete the application process, and the deadline to pay the application fee is January 18, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting www.isro.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, as many as 526 vacancies for assistant, junior personal assistant, upper division clerk, stenographer, and assistant will be filled in the department.

Check ISRO Recruitment Official Notification here

Vacancy Details

Assistant: 339

Junior Personal Assistant: 153

Upper Division Clerk: 16

Stenographer: 14

Assistants for filling up at autonomous institutions under Depth of Space: 3

Junior personal assistants for filling up at autonomous institutions under the department of Science: 1

ISRO Recruitment: Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years old as of January 9, 2023.

ISRO Recruitment: Application fee

Candidates must pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

ISRO Recruitment: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be based on a written test followed by a skill test. The written test will be conducted at 11 venues: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Candidates will then have to appear for the document verification round and medical test.

Pay Scale

Level 4 of Pay Matrix and the candidate will be paid minimum basic pay of Rs. 25,500/– per month.

ISRO Recruitment: Here's how to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2022

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.isro.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the career tab.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "current opportunity" option.

Step 4: Then, fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2023

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative